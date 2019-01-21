Homeownership

Every Homebuyer Needs a HERO

You shouldn’t have to go into homeownership without the knowledge you need. That’s where the Homeownership Education Resource Organization (HERO)* comes in. Providing high-quality, comprehensive homeownership and rental information for South Dakotans in need is the No. 1 priority of this independent, 501(c)(3) organization.

Through South Dakota Housing, HERO provides free, useful education to future homeowners so they can buy confidently.

Class Topics

Learn More

HERO Partners

Learn More

UPCOMING EVENTS

VIEW ALL

Homebuyer Education - Sisseton *Virtual Session

Learn More

Homebuyer Express - (Part 1)

Learn More

Homebuyer Education - Aberdeen * Virtual Session

Learn More

*As an affiliate of SDHDA, HERO operates under the SDHDA Board of Commissioners appointed by the Governor of South Dakota. HERO is supported in part by SDHDA, Citi Foundation and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

homeownership