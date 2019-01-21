Every Homebuyer Needs a HERO

You shouldn’t have to go into homeownership without the knowledge you need. That’s where the Homeownership Education Resource Organization (HERO)* comes in. Providing high-quality, comprehensive homeownership and rental information for South Dakotans in need is the No. 1 priority of this independent, 501(c)(3) organization.

Through South Dakota Housing, HERO provides free, useful education to future homeowners so they can buy confidently.